Samak Azar Sells 335 Shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Samak Azar sold 335 shares of GlobalFoundries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $23,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $908,512.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

GlobalFoundries Trading Down 7.3%

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.76. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFS

Institutional Trading of GlobalFoundries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 39.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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