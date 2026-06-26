Insider Buying: Anglo American (LON:AAL) Insider Buys 194 Shares of Stock

Key Points Anglo American insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 194 shares on June 23 at an average price of GBX 3,725 each, for a total of £7,226.50.

bought 194 shares on June 23 at an average price of GBX 3,725 each, for a total of £7,226.50. Shares rose 2.5% and opened at GBX 3,702, with the stock trading between a 12-month low of GBX 2,019.50 and a high of GBX 4,239.

and opened at GBX 3,702, with the stock trading between a 12-month low of GBX 2,019.50 and a high of GBX 4,239. Analyst sentiment is mixed: the consensus rating is “Hold” with an average price target of GBX 3,657.50, though several firms have recently raised targets and issued buy ratings.

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL - Get Free Report) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 194 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,725 per share, for a total transaction of £7,226.50.

Anglo American Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,702 on Friday. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,019.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,827.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,469.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 to GBX 4,500 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,000 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,780 to GBX 3,160 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 4,200 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 3,657.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anglo American

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends. Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

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