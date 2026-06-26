Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Frank Mastiaux Buys 1,287 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Centrica insider Frank Mastiaux bought 1,287 shares on June 25 at GBX 175 per share, totaling about £2,252. This follows similar purchases in May and April, suggesting repeated insider accumulation.

Centrica insider Frank Mastiaux bought 1,287 shares on June 25 at GBX 175 per share, totaling about £2,252. This follows similar purchases in May and April, suggesting repeated insider accumulation. Stock context: Centrica shares opened at GBX 177, below both the 50-day average of GBX 194.83 and the 200-day average of GBX 191.50. The stock has traded between GBX 152.45 and GBX 220.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Centrica shares opened at GBX 177, below both the 50-day average of GBX 194.83 and the 200-day average of GBX 191.50. The stock has traded between GBX 152.45 and GBX 220.30 over the past 52 weeks. Analyst outlook: Analysts are generally positive on Centrica, with five Buy ratings and one Hold rating. The consensus view is Moderate Buy, with an average price target of GBX 221.33.

Centrica plc (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) insider Frank Mastiaux acquired 1,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 175 per share, for a total transaction of £2,252.25.

Frank Mastiaux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Frank Mastiaux acquired 1,244 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 per share, for a total transaction of £2,475.56.

On Monday, April 27th, Frank Mastiaux bought 1,208 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 per share, for a total transaction of £2,512.64.

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 177 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.35. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 194.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 152.45 and a 52-week high of GBX 220.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 225 price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Centrica from GBX 245 to GBX 235 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 190 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 218 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 221.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNA

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].