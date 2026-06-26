Amanda Fisher Purchases 1,953 Shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Amanda Fisher purchased 1,953 shares of Costain Group on Tuesday, June 23, at an average price of GBX 204 per share, totaling about £3,984.

Amanda Fisher purchased 1,953 shares of Costain Group on Tuesday, June 23, at an average price of GBX 204 per share, totaling about £3,984. Stock performance: Costain Group shares were up 3.0% and opened at GBX 212, near their 52-week high of GBX 214.

Costain Group shares were up 3.0% and opened at GBX 212, near their 52-week high of GBX 214. Analyst view: Berenberg reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 240 price target, and the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST - Get Free Report) insider Amanda Fisher purchased 1,953 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 per share, for a total transaction of £3,984.12.

Costain Group Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of LON COST opened at GBX 212 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £566.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. Costain Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 124.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 194.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 182.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 240 price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 190.

Get Our Latest Report on Costain Group

About Costain Group

Costain improves people's lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet to thrive. Through the delivery of predictable, best-in-class solutions across the transport, water, energy and defence markets, we are creating a sustainable future and securing a more prosperous, resilient and decarbonised UK. By bringing together our unique mix of construction, consultancy, engineering and digital services, we work strategically with our customers and suppliers to meet critical national needs.

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