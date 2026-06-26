Insider Selling: Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Insider Sells 947,517 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Ondo InsurTech insider Craig Foster sold 947,517 shares on June 23 at an average price of GBX 4, totaling about £37,900.68.

Ondo InsurTech insider Craig Foster sold 947,517 shares on June 23 at an average price of GBX 4, totaling about £37,900.68. Recent insider activity: Foster had previously bought shares twice earlier in the month and in May, both at GBX 4 per share, suggesting mixed insider trading activity.

Foster had previously bought shares twice earlier in the month and in May, both at GBX 4 per share, suggesting mixed insider trading activity. Stock snapshot: ONDO opened at GBX 6.50, has a market cap of £9.74 million, and is trading well below its 200-day moving average of GBX 13.13.

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO - Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster sold 947,517 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total transaction of £37,900.68.

Craig Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Craig Foster bought 4,285 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £171.40.

On Friday, May 1st, Craig Foster purchased 3,850 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £154.

Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance

Shares of ONDO opened at GBX 6.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.13. The company has a market capitalization of £9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.85. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 35.

About Ondo InsurTech

Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo's focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot - claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined. LeakBot is a patented self-install solution that connects to the home wireless network and, if it detects a leak, notifies the customer via the LeakBot mobile app and provides access to a team of expert LeakBot engineers to 'find and fix' the problem.

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