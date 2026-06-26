Insider Selling: Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Insider Sells 947,517 Shares of Stock June 26, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider sale: Ondo InsurTech insider Craig Foster sold 947,517 shares on June 23 at an average price of GBX 4, totaling about £37,900.68. Recent insider activity: Foster had previously bought shares twice earlier in the month and in May, both at GBX 4 per share, suggesting mixed insider trading activity. Stock snapshot: ONDO opened at GBX 6.50, has a market cap of £9.74 million, and is trading well below its 200-day moving average of GBX 13.13. Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO - Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster sold 947,517 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total transaction of £37,900.68. Craig Foster also recently made the following trade(s): On Monday, June 1st, Craig Foster bought 4,285 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £171.40. On Friday, May 1st, Craig Foster purchased 3,850 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £154. Ondo InsurTech Stock PerformanceShares of ONDO opened at GBX 6.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.13. The company has a market capitalization of £9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.85. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 35. About Ondo InsurTech (Get Free Report)Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo's focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot - claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined. LeakBot is a patented self-install solution that connects to the home wireless network and, if it detects a leak, notifies the customer via the LeakBot mobile app and provides access to a team of expert LeakBot engineers to 'find and fix' the problem.Further ReadingFive stocks we like better than Ondo InsurTechMDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M AcquisitionCarnival's Second Quarter: Is the Stock Still Complicated?Domino's Stock Slides to 52-Week Low as Investors Digest CEO ChangeMicrosoft Solves AI’s Biggest Bottleneck With Chevron DealThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Ondo InsurTech? 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