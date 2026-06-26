Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Insider Deepak Nath Buys 257 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Reckitt Benckiser Group insider Deepak Nath bought 257 shares on June 23 at GBX 4,650 each, for a total of £11,950.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group insider Deepak Nath bought 257 shares on June 23 at GBX 4,650 each, for a total of £11,950.50. Stock performance: The shares were up 1.0% and traded at GBX 4,827, below the company’s 1-year high of GBX 6,522.92 but above its 1-year low of GBX 3,866.

The shares were up 1.0% and traded at GBX 4,827, below the company’s 1-year high of GBX 6,522.92 but above its 1-year low of GBX 3,866. Analyst view: Analysts currently rate Reckitt Benckiser a Hold overall, with a consensus price target of GBX 6,204.29 after several recent target cuts.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) insider Deepak Nath purchased 257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,650 per share, for a total transaction of £11,950.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 1.0%

LON:RKT opened at GBX 4,827 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,866 and a 1-year high of GBX 6,522.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,678.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,445.23. The company has a market capitalization of £30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,460 to GBX 5,430 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 6,200 price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 5,600 price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 6,204.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world's best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands. Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years. We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide. At Reckitt, we're all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].