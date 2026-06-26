Insider Buying: Gear4music (LON:G4M) Insider Acquires £19,991.39 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Gear4music insider Christopher (Chris) David Scott bought 6,823 shares on June 25 at GBX 293 each, for a total of £19,991.39.

Gear4music insider Christopher (Chris) David Scott bought 6,823 shares on June 25 at GBX 293 each, for a total of £19,991.39. Stock performance: Gear4music shares were down 3.3% and opened at GBX 283, below the insider’s purchase price.

Gear4music shares were down 3.3% and opened at GBX 283, below the insider’s purchase price. Recent fundamentals: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 34.90 on revenue of £190.75 million, and analysts expect full-year EPS of about 22.01.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M - Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) David Scott purchased 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 293 per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.39.

Gear4music Stock Down 3.3%

G4M opened at GBX 283 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 271.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The company has a market cap of £59.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Gear4music has a 52 week low of GBX 210 and a 52 week high of GBX 336.

Gear4music (LON:G4M - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 34.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Gear4music had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.84%.The company had revenue of £190.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gear4music will post 22.0105125 EPS for the current year.

Gear4music Company Profile

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World. Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

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