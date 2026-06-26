InsiderTrades.com logo

Graham Kitchen Purchases 6,000 Shares of TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock

June 26, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying continued: Graham Kitchen purchased 6,000 shares of TR Property Investment Trust on June 25 at GBX 310 per share, totaling £18,600. This follows additional recent buys in June and May, indicating repeated insider accumulation.
  • Stock performance details: TR Property Investment Trust opened at GBX 307.50 and has traded between GBX 291 and GBX 364.50 over the past year. The company’s market cap is about £975.85 million, with a 50-day average of GBX 315.42 and a 200-day average of GBX 322.08.
  • Business snapshot and latest results: The trust invests mainly in European real estate equities and some direct property holdings. Its latest quarterly report showed earnings per share of GBX 15.81, revenue of GBX 6,405 million, and a net margin of 79.93%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY - Get Free Report) insider Graham Kitchen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 310 per share, with a total value of £18,600.

Graham Kitchen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 10th, Graham Kitchen acquired 5,000 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 per share, for a total transaction of £15,400.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Graham Kitchen acquired 6,500 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 313 per share, for a total transaction of £20,345.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Graham Kitchen bought 4,500 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 313 per share, with a total value of £14,085.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 307.50 on Friday. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 291 and a one year high of GBX 364.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £975.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 322.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.14.


TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 15.81 earnings per share for the quarter. TR Property Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 79.93%.The business had revenue of GBX 6,405 million for the quarter.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also makes direct investments in property. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Capped Net Total Return Index.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at TR Property Investment Trust?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies.
From Our Partners
SpaceX IPO “cancelled”?
SpaceX is approaching what could be a $1.6 trillion IPO - potentially the largest in history. But Louis Navell...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
The EPA just put a kill switch on Elon’s empire
A federal EPA permit expires January 2, 2027 - and if Elon Musk's Colossus supercomputer loses power that day,...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
BlackRock, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Fidelity are reportedly accumulating a scarce blockchain asset - one t...
Awesomely, LLC | Sponsoredtc pixel
Grab it and keep it
Simple Options Trading For Beginners is currently available as a free download - a guide normally priced at $2...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Millionaire trader who went 13-for-13 on Trump in 2025 now turns his attention to Elon.
Hedge fund trader Larry Benedict went 13-for-13 in Q1 2025 - not a single losing trade - and finished the year...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
Porter Stansberry nearly canceled the entire project. When he first saw the claimed returns - only one down ye...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
SpaceX IPO “cancelled”?
SpaceX is approaching what could be a $1.6 trillion IPO - potentially the largest in history. But Louis Navell...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
The EPA just put a kill switch on Elon’s empire
A federal EPA permit expires January 2, 2027 - and if Elon Musk's Colossus supercomputer loses power that day,...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
BlackRock, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Fidelity are reportedly accumulating a scarce blockchain asset - one t...
Awesomely, LLC | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles