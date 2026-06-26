Graham Kitchen Purchases 6,000 Shares of TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock

Key Points Insider buying continued: Graham Kitchen purchased 6,000 shares of TR Property Investment Trust on June 25 at GBX 310 per share, totaling £18,600. This follows additional recent buys in June and May, indicating repeated insider accumulation.

Graham Kitchen purchased 6,000 shares of TR Property Investment Trust on June 25 at GBX 310 per share, totaling £18,600. This follows additional recent buys in June and May, indicating repeated insider accumulation. Stock performance details: TR Property Investment Trust opened at GBX 307.50 and has traded between GBX 291 and GBX 364.50 over the past year. The company’s market cap is about £975.85 million, with a 50-day average of GBX 315.42 and a 200-day average of GBX 322.08.

TR Property Investment Trust opened at GBX 307.50 and has traded between GBX 291 and GBX 364.50 over the past year. The company’s market cap is about £975.85 million, with a 50-day average of GBX 315.42 and a 200-day average of GBX 322.08. Business snapshot and latest results: The trust invests mainly in European real estate equities and some direct property holdings. Its latest quarterly report showed earnings per share of GBX 15.81, revenue of GBX 6,405 million, and a net margin of 79.93%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY - Get Free Report) insider Graham Kitchen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 310 per share, with a total value of £18,600.

Graham Kitchen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Graham Kitchen acquired 5,000 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 per share, for a total transaction of £15,400.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Graham Kitchen acquired 6,500 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 313 per share, for a total transaction of £20,345.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Graham Kitchen bought 4,500 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 313 per share, with a total value of £14,085.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 307.50 on Friday. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 291 and a one year high of GBX 364.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £975.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 322.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 15.81 earnings per share for the quarter. TR Property Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 79.93%.The business had revenue of GBX 6,405 million for the quarter.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also makes direct investments in property. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Capped Net Total Return Index.

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