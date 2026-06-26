Prospex Energy (LON:PXEN) Insider Tom Reynolds Acquires 500,000 Shares

Key Points Insider buying continued: Tom Reynolds bought 500,000 Prospex Energy shares on June 25 at GBX 3 each, totaling £15,000. He had also purchased 698,549 shares earlier in June at GBX 4 each.

Tom Reynolds bought 500,000 Prospex Energy shares on June 25 at GBX 3 each, totaling £15,000. He had also purchased 698,549 shares earlier in June at GBX 4 each. Stock remains near recent levels: Prospex Energy opened at GBX 3.10, close to its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and sits well below its 12-month high of GBX 5.10.

Prospex Energy opened at GBX 3.10, close to its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and sits well below its 12-month high of GBX 5.10. Business focus: Prospex Energy is an investment company centered on European oil and gas opportunities, with interests in gas fields in Spain and Italy and exploration applications in Poland.

Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN - Get Free Report) insider Tom Reynolds acquired 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £15,000.

Tom Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Tom Reynolds acquired 698,549 shares of Prospex Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £27,941.96.

Prospex Energy Stock Performance

LON PXEN opened at GBX 3.10 on Friday. Prospex Energy Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.10 and a twelve month high of GBX 5.10. The stock has a market cap of £13.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -0.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 98.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Prospex Energy (LON:PXEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX (0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Prospex Energy Company Profile

Prospex Energy Plc (AIM: PXEN) is an investment company focussed on high impact onshore and shallow offshore European opportunities with short timelines to production. The Company is building a sizeable oil and gas investment portfolio and has working interests in three natural gas fields, two in Spain - the Viura gas field and El Romeral, and one in Italy - the Selva Malvezzi concession, which are operated by the Company's partners. Prospex has also initiated applications for open-acreage exploration permits in Poland. Prospex's strategy is to acquire undervalued projects with multiple, tangible value trigger points that can be realised within 12 months of acquisition and then applying low-cost re-evaluation techniques to identify and de-risk prospects.

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