Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Insider Geraint Jones Acquires 249 Shares

Key Points Admiral Group insider Geraint Jones bought 249 shares on June 5 at an average price of GBX 3,308, totaling about £8,236.92.

bought 249 shares on June 5 at an average price of GBX 3,308, totaling about £8,236.92. The stock was trading up about 1.0% at GBX 3,338, with a market capitalization of roughly £9.98 billion and a 1-year range of GBX 2,624 to GBX 3,686.

at GBX 3,338, with a market capitalization of roughly £9.98 billion and a 1-year range of GBX 2,624 to GBX 3,686. Analyst sentiment is mixed: Royal Bank of Canada and UBS have upbeat ratings, but the overall consensus is Hold with an average target price of GBX 2,803.14.

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM - Get Free Report) insider Geraint Jones bought 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,308 per share, for a total transaction of £8,236.92.

Admiral Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 3,338 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,624 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,686. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,310.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,127.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 3,560 target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Admiral Group to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,500 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 2,803.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADM

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales' only FTSE 100 Company. As the leading personal motor insurance provider in the UK, Admiral continues to focus on technology and agility, diversifying the businesses, and progressing with the evolution of motor.

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