F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Acquires £993.72 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Beatrice Hollond bought 294 shares of F&C Investment Trust for about £993.72 on June 8, adding to similar purchases in May and April.

Beatrice Hollond bought 294 shares of F&C Investment Trust for about on June 8, adding to similar purchases in May and April. Stock performance: FCIT shares were down 1.1% and opened at GBX 334.40 , near the top of its 52-week range of GBX 269 to GBX 343.20.

FCIT shares were down and opened at , near the top of its 52-week range of GBX 269 to GBX 343.20. Company profile: F&C Investment Trust reported quarterly earnings of GBX 4.49 per share and remains known for 54 consecutive years of increasing dividends.

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT - Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 338 per share, for a total transaction of £993.72.

Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Beatrice Hollond acquired 300 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 331 per share, for a total transaction of £993.

On Friday, April 10th, Beatrice Hollond acquired 308 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 320.25 per share, for a total transaction of £986.37.

F&C Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FCIT stock opened at GBX 334.40 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 325.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.80. F&C Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 269 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343.20.

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 90.89%.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we're the oldest investment trust in the world. F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero. The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.

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