Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires 12 Shares of Stock

Key Points Rolls-Royce insider Helen McCabe bought 12 shares on June 8 at an average price of GBX 1,254, a small purchase valued at £150.48.

on June 8 at an average price of GBX 1,254, a small purchase valued at £150.48. McCabe has also made several recent trades, including sales of 1,359 shares on May 28 , 1,490 shares on April 27, and a much larger sale of 123,175 shares on March 23.

, 1,490 shares on April 27, and a much larger sale of 123,175 shares on March 23. Analysts remain generally positive on the stock, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target price of GBX 1,390.20; shares last traded at GBX 1,259.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe bought 12 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,254 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Helen McCabe sold 1,359 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,303, for a total value of £17,707.77.

On Thursday, May 7th, Helen McCabe bought 15 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,911 per share, with a total value of £286.65.

On Monday, April 27th, Helen McCabe sold 1,490 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137, for a total value of £16,941.30.

On Monday, March 23rd, Helen McCabe sold 123,175 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150, for a total value of £1,416,512.50.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

LON RR opened at GBX 1,259 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,217.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,209.68. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 196.45 and a one year high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,500 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,270 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,530 price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,390.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].