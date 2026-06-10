Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Insider Buys £9,593 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Mpac Group insider Adam Holland bought 4,525 shares at GBX 212 each, spending a total of £9,593, which may signal confidence in the stock.

Mpac Group insider Adam Holland bought 4,525 shares at GBX 212 each, spending a total of £9,593, which may signal confidence in the stock. Share price and valuation: The stock was trading around GBX 212.50, near its 1-year low of GBX 200 and well below its 1-year high of GBX 465. It also remains under its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock was trading around GBX 212.50, near its 1-year low of GBX 200 and well below its 1-year high of GBX 465. It also remains under its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Business outlook: Mpac recently reported quarterly revenue of £174.1 million and EPS of GBX 35.90, while analysts note ongoing challenges such as weak margins and customers delaying investment decisions.

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC - Get Free Report) insider Adam Holland bought 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 212 per share, for a total transaction of £9,593.

Mpac Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 212.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £63.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 248.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.91. Mpac Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 200 and a 1-year high of GBX 465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 35.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of £174.10 million for the quarter. Mpac Group had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. Analysts predict that Mpac Group plc will post 43.2789474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on Mpac Group

More Mpac Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mpac Group this week:

About Mpac Group

Mpac (AIM: MPAC) is a global leader in engineering and technology, designing, precision engineering, manufacturing, and supporting high-speed packaging equipment and solutions. Mpac serves 80 countries across four key regions around the world including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company operates in the attractive growth markets of Food & Beverage, and Healthcare. These targeted markets boast significant growth opportunities. Through its six core product lines – BCA, Lambert, Langen, Switchback, CSi and SIGA Vision – the Company provides Original Equipment and Services for automated high-speed packaging, from assembly of products through to case packing and palletising.

Further Reading

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