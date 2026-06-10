UIL (LON:UTL) Insider Peter Durhager Acquires 10,101 Shares

Key Points UIL insider Peter Durhager bought 10,101 shares on Monday, June 8, at GBX 208 per share, totaling about £21,010.

on Monday, June 8, at GBX 208 per share, totaling about £21,010. Durhager has been actively buying UIL stock recently, including 5,742 shares on June 5 and 33,657 shares on June 2 , both also at GBX 208 per share.

and , both also at GBX 208 per share. UIL shares were trading near their 52-week high of GBX 210, with the stock opening at GBX 207.40 and showing a low beta of 0.28.

UIL Limited (LON:UTL - Get Free Report) insider Peter Durhager acquired 10,101 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 per share, for a total transaction of £21,010.08.

Peter Durhager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Peter Durhager acquired 5,742 shares of UIL stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 per share, for a total transaction of £11,943.36.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Peter Durhager acquired 33,657 shares of UIL stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 per share, for a total transaction of £70,006.56.

UIL Stock Down 0.3%

UTL stock opened at GBX 207.40 on Wednesday. UIL Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.63. The stock has a market cap of £187.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.28.

About UIL

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value. UIL's investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised. UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

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