Softcat (LON:SCT) Insider Acquires £151.76 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Softcat insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh bought 8 shares on June 8 for £151.76, adding to several recent purchases in May and April, including much larger buys earlier in the spring.

Softcat insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh bought 8 shares on June 8 for £151.76, adding to several recent purchases in May and April, including much larger buys earlier in the spring. Stock and valuation context: Softcat shares recently opened at GBX 1,878, near their 52-week high of GBX 1,960, giving the company a market cap of about £3.69 billion.

Softcat shares recently opened at GBX 1,878, near their 52-week high of GBX 1,960, giving the company a market cap of about £3.69 billion. Analyst sentiment remains positive: The stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy, with seven Buy ratings and a consensus target price of GBX 1,957.78.

Softcat plc (LON:SCT - Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 8 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,897 per share, with a total value of £151.76.

Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 10 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,422 per share, with a total value of £142.20.

On Monday, April 27th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 7,352 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,365 per share, with a total value of £100,354.80.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 24,461 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,332 per share, with a total value of £325,820.52.

Softcat Price Performance

Shares of LON SCT opened at GBX 1,878 on Wednesday. Softcat plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,083 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,960. The firm has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,440.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,362.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07.

Softcat (LON:SCT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 36.10 EPS for the quarter. Softcat had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Softcat plc will post 60.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,800 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,700 target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,900 to GBX 1,950 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Softcat currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,957.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCT

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations. It also offers public cloud, collaboration, connectivity, data centre and private cloud, devices, and financial solution services. In addition, the company provides IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, modern management, security, software licensing, supply chain operation, and virtual desktop and application.

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