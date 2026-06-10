Euan Sutherland Acquires 303 Shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Euan Sutherland purchased 303 A.G. BARR shares on June 8 at GBX 614 each, totaling about £1,860. He also made smaller purchases in June, May, and April.

Euan Sutherland purchased 303 A.G. BARR shares on June 8 at GBX 614 each, totaling about £1,860. He also made smaller purchases in June, May, and April. Stock and financial snapshot: A.G. BARR opened at GBX 621, with a market cap of £689.16 million and shares trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock’s 52-week range is GBX 590 to GBX 728.

A.G. BARR opened at GBX 621, with a market cap of £689.16 million and shares trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock’s 52-week range is GBX 590 to GBX 728. Analyst view remains positive: Berenberg reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 800 target price, and the broader analyst consensus is also Buy with an average target of GBX 777.50.

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG - Get Free Report) insider Euan Sutherland bought 303 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 614 per share, for a total transaction of £1,860.42.

Euan Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Euan Sutherland bought 25 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 615 per share, for a total transaction of £153.75.

On Friday, May 8th, Euan Sutherland bought 24 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 615 per share, for a total transaction of £147.60.

On Thursday, April 9th, Euan Sutherland bought 23 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 656 per share, for a total transaction of £150.88.

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

LON BAG opened at GBX 621 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £689.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 627.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 641.57. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 590 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 728.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 42.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £437.30 million for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that A.G. BARR p.l.c. will post 43.7109104 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 800 target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 777.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value. Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love. Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G. Barr strives to grow its business both organically and through targeted acquisition.

Further Reading

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