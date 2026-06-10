Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Buys 195 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Taylor Wimpey insider Jennie Daly bought 195 shares on June 8 at GBX 77 each, following smaller purchases in May and a much larger buy of 139,270 shares in March.

Taylor Wimpey insider Jennie Daly bought 195 shares on June 8 at GBX 77 each, following smaller purchases in May and a much larger buy of 139,270 shares in March. Stock and valuation snapshot: Taylor Wimpey opened at GBX 75.30, below its 50-day average of GBX 81.89 and 200-day average of GBX 96.44. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98.

Taylor Wimpey opened at GBX 75.30, below its 50-day average of GBX 81.89 and 200-day average of GBX 96.44. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. Analyst sentiment: Wall Street analysts are split, with five Buy ratings and five Hold ratings, giving the stock a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of GBX 112.

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW - Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly purchased 195 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 per share, for a total transaction of £150.15.

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Jennie Daly purchased 178 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £149.52.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Jennie Daly bought 139,270 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 per share, with a total value of £119,772.20.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 75.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.44. The firm has a market cap of £2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Taylor Wimpey announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the homebuilder to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TW. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 to GBX 100 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 122 to GBX 96 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 105 to GBX 103 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 120 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 112.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TW

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

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