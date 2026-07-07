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Andrew ('Andy') Bloomer Purchases 67,885 Shares of Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Stock

July 7, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Andrew (“Andy”) Bloomer purchased 67,885 shares of Autins Group on July 3 at an average price of GBX 15 per share, for a total of about £10,182.75.
  • Stock performance: Autins Group shares were down 9.7% and opened at GBX 14, trading between a 52-week low of GBX 4.28 and a high of GBX 17.
  • Financial snapshot: The company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 0.30, while posting a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG - Get Free Report) insider Andrew ('Andy') Bloomer bought 67,885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 15 per share, with a total value of £10,182.75.

Autins Group Stock Down 9.7%

AUTG opened at GBX 14 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.37. Autins Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.28 and a 52 week high of GBX 17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The stock has a market cap of £7.64 million, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Autins Group (LON:AUTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported GBX 0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autins Group had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

About Autins Group

(Get Free Report)

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, office interiors, PPE, medical, building and wider industrial applications. Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation. Following extensive efforts by our design engineers and the R&D and manufacturing teams we are now manufacturing safety face masks made using our patented lightweight micro-fibre, Neptune.

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