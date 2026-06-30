Insider Buying: Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Insider Purchases 5,102 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Auto Trader Group insider Matt Davies bought 5,102 shares on June 29 at GBX 490 each, totaling about £25,000. This follows two earlier purchases in late May at GBX 443 and GBX 452 per share.

Auto Trader Group insider Matt Davies bought 5,102 shares on June 29 at GBX 490 each, totaling about £25,000. This follows two earlier purchases in late May at GBX 443 and GBX 452 per share. Stock performance and valuation: AUTO was trading up 2.1% at GBX 491, near its 50-day average of GBX 482.09 but below its 200-day average of GBX 507.20. The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41.

AUTO was trading up 2.1% at GBX 491, near its 50-day average of GBX 482.09 but below its 200-day average of GBX 507.20. The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. Analyst sentiment is cautious: Wall Street analysts have a consensus rating of Reduce with an average price target of GBX 553.40. Recent firms trimmed targets, with mixed ratings ranging from Buy to Sell.

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) insider Matt Davies bought 5,102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 490 per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.80.

Matt Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Matt Davies acquired 5,643 shares of Auto Trader Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 443 per share, for a total transaction of £24,998.49.

On Thursday, May 21st, Matt Davies acquired 5,532 shares of Auto Trader Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 per share, for a total transaction of £25,004.64.

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 2.1%

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 491 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 482.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 507.20. Auto Trader Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 844.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 34.17 EPS for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a net margin of 47.08% and a return on equity of 60.53%. The firm had revenue of £624.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Auto Trader Group plc will post 32.7973074 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 to GBX 510 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 515 to GBX 445 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 to GBX 526 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 850 to GBX 816 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a GBX 470 price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of GBX 553.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Autotrader Group plc is the UK's largest automotive marketplace and a leading digital platform for the automotive industry. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since March 2015, the company is a member of the FTSE 100 Index. Autotrader's purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. The company uses advanced data science, artificial intelligence and scalable technology to improve how vehicles are bought and sold, while building stronger partnerships with its customers and the wider automotive ecosystem.

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