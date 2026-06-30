Gary Bullard Acquires 54,868 Shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Gary Bullard bought 54,868 shares of Oxford Metrics on June 26 at GBX 38 each, worth about £20,850. This follows an earlier purchase of 75,000 shares on June 17 at GBX 44 each.

Gary Bullard bought 54,868 shares of Oxford Metrics on June 26 at GBX 38 each, worth about £20,850. This follows an earlier purchase of 75,000 shares on June 17 at GBX 44 each. Stock performance: Oxford Metrics shares were up 0.8% and opened at GBX 39, near the company’s 52-week low of GBX 38. The stock remains well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Oxford Metrics shares were up 0.8% and opened at GBX 39, near the company’s 52-week low of GBX 38. The stock remains well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Latest results: The company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX (0.66) and negative margins, though analysts still expect full-year EPS of 2.8794949. Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company serving customers in over 70 countries.

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG - Get Free Report) insider Gary Bullard acquired 54,868 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 per share, with a total value of £20,849.84.

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Gary Bullard bought 75,000 shares of Oxford Metrics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 per share, with a total value of £33,000.

Oxford Metrics Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of OMG opened at GBX 39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Oxford Metrics plc has a one year low of GBX 38 and a one year high of GBX 60.40. The company has a market cap of £43.65 million, a P/E ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX (0.66) EPS for the quarter. Oxford Metrics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of GBX 2,074 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Metrics plc will post 2.8794949 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world's top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide. Founded in 1984, we started our journey in healthcare, expanded into entertainment, winning an OSCAR® and an Emmy®, moved into defence, engineering and smart manufacturing. We have a strong track record of creating value by incubating, growing and then augmenting through acquisition, unique technology businesses. The Group trades through its market-leading division, Vicon and smart manufacturing divisions, Industrial Vision Systems and The Sempre Group.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].