Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Insider Acquires 2,641 Shares

Key Points Eurocell insider buying: Insider Iraj Amiri bought 2,641 shares on June 26 at an average price of GBX 110, for a total of £2,905.10.

Insider Iraj Amiri bought 2,641 shares on June 26 at an average price of GBX 110, for a total of £2,905.10. Shares and valuation: Eurocell stock was up 1.4% and opened at GBX 112, giving the company a market cap of £110.38 million and a P/E ratio of 11.91.

Eurocell stock was up 1.4% and opened at GBX 112, giving the company a market cap of £110.38 million and a P/E ratio of 11.91. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Berenberg reaffirmed a buy rating with a GBX 240 price target, while MarketBeat data shows an average analyst target of GBX 210.

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL - Get Free Report) insider Iraj Amiri acquired 2,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 per share, with a total value of £2,905.10.

Eurocell Stock Up 1.4%

ECEL stock opened at GBX 112 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.05. Eurocell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 99 and a 52 week high of GBX 164.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported GBX 14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eurocell had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of £403.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 240 target price on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eurocell currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 210.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECEL

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade. In addition, the company provides polycarbonate, roofing insulation and membrane, lightweight roofing and tiles, flashing, flat roofing, dry verge, roof lanterns and glazing, ladders, and access equipment; external and internal cladding; and sealants, adhesives, and cleaners.

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