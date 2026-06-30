Insider Buying: Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Insider Buys 2,500 Shares

Key Points Wynnstay Group insider Rob Thomas bought 2,500 shares on June 29 at GBX 368 each, for a total of £9,200, signaling confidence in the company.

bought 2,500 shares on June 29 at GBX 368 each, for a total of £9,200, signaling confidence in the company. The stock was trading up 4.7% and opened at GBX 365, while remaining near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

and opened at GBX 365, while remaining near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analysts currently have a Buy consensus on Wynnstay Group, with Canaccord Genuity setting a GBX 500 price target.

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN - Get Free Report) insider Rob Thomas bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 368 per share, for a total transaction of £9,200.

Wynnstay Group Trading Up 4.7%

LON:WYN opened at GBX 365 on Tuesday. Wynnstay Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 320 and a one year high of GBX 430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £84.02 million, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 354.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 363.39.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported GBX 20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of £304.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WYN shares. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 500.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WYN

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay is a 108-year-old, leading UK supplier of agricultural products and services, supporting farmers and rural communities nationwide . Founded in 1917 as a farmers' co-operative and listed on AIM since 2004, Wynnstay has a proven track record of delivering consistent returns and rising dividends. In 2025, we launched Wynnstay Strategy Genesis, a five-year plan focused on growth, innovation, and sustainable value creation. This builds on Project Genesis, introduced in 2024, which strengthened operational efficiency and created a robust foundation for transformation.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].