WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Insider Buys £19,900 in Stock

Key Points WH Smith insider buying: Director Simon Emeny bought 5,000 shares on June 26 at GBX 398 each, totaling about £19,900 . This follows another purchase earlier in June of 2,439 shares for about £9,999.90.

Director Simon Emeny bought 5,000 shares on June 26 at GBX 398 each, totaling about . This follows another purchase earlier in June of 2,439 shares for about £9,999.90. Stock pressure continues: WH Smith shares were down 1.9% and opened at GBX 392.87, near the lower end of their 52-week range of GBX 378.60 to GBX 1,120.

WH Smith shares were down 1.9% and opened at GBX 392.87, near the lower end of their 52-week range of GBX 378.60 to GBX 1,120. Analysts remain cautious: Brokerages have recently cut price targets, and the stock’s consensus rating is now Hold with an average target price of GBX 570.

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH - Get Free Report) insider Simon Emeny purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 398 per share, with a total value of £19,900.

Simon Emeny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Simon Emeny purchased 2,439 shares of WH Smith stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 410 per share, with a total value of £9,999.90.

WH Smith Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 392.87 on Tuesday. WH Smith PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 378.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,120. The firm has a market cap of £489.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 488.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 581.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,244.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX (20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £748 million during the quarter. WH Smith had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 105.35%. On average, analysts predict that WH Smith PLC will post 100.9372747 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMWH. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on WH Smith from GBX 675 to GBX 650 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 550 to GBX 390 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on WH Smith from GBX 680 to GBX 555 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 574 to GBX 420 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 570.

Read Our Latest Report on WH Smith

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greeting cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books.

Further Reading

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