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Neil Johnson Buys 5,070 Shares of Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock

June 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Dialight insider buying: Neil Johnson bought 5,070 shares of Dialight on Friday, June 26, at an average price of GBX 414 per share, for a total of about £20,989.80.
  • Stock near its 52-week high: DIA opened at GBX 420, just below its 1-year high of GBX 424, and well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Company snapshot: Dialight is a UK-based global provider of sustainable LED lighting for industrial use, with operations across multiple regions including Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America.

Dialight plc (LON:DIA - Get Free Report) insider Neil Johnson purchased 5,070 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 414 per share, with a total value of £20,989.80.

Dialight Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at GBX 420 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 341.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 323.33. The firm has a market cap of £167.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.40. Dialight plc has a 1 year low of GBX 171 and a 1 year high of GBX 424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Dialight

(Get Free Report)

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight's LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance, and achieving a rapid return on investment. The company is headquartered in the UK with operations in Australia, Dubai, the EU, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, the UK, and the USA.

Further Reading

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