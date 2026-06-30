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Colleen McHugh Purchases 7,000 Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock

June 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Colleen McHugh bought 7,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments on June 29 at an average price of GBX 116, a purchase worth about £8,120.
  • Stock performance: RECI last traded at GBX 117 and sits near its 50-day average of GBX 117.11, with a 52-week range of GBX 112 to GBX 132.
  • Recent results: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 6.90 and posted strong net margin and return on equity, while analysts expect full-year EPS of about 9.16.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI - Get Free Report) insider Colleen McHugh purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 per share, for a total transaction of £8,120.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

RECI stock opened at GBX 117 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £258.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.78. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 6.90 EPS for the quarter. Real Estate Credit Investments had a net margin of 75.80% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of GBX 3,329 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Real Estate Credit Investments Limited will post 9.1564528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

(Get Free Report)


Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial real estate in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Spain. RECI is externally managed by Cheyne Capital's real estate business which was formed in 2008 and currently manages c. $5bn via private funds and managed accounts. RECI's overarching aim is to deliver a stable quarterly dividend with minimal volatility, through economic and credit cycles via a levered exposure to real estate credit investments.

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