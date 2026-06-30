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Insider Buying: Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares

June 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Yuuichiro Nakajima bought 5,000 shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies on Friday, June 26, at an average price of GBX 106 per share, totaling £5,300.
  • Stock snapshot: The shares last traded at GBX 106, near their 50-day moving average, with a 52-week range of GBX 90.94 to GBX 112 and a market cap of £118.49 million.
  • Latest results: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 3.15 and revenue of GBX 489 million, while posting a negative return on equity of 8.22%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU - Get Free Report) insider Yuuichiro Nakajima purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 per share, with a total value of £5,300.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Price Performance

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 106 on Tuesday. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a 52 week low of GBX 90.94 and a 52 week high of GBX 112. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.49 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported GBX 3.15 EPS for the quarter. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of GBX 489 million for the quarter.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index. Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing. We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City. We ignore market noise and focus on identifying the highest quality businesses that we can own for the long-term. Almost 30 years later, we manage over £3.5bn (€4bn) on behalf of our clients.

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