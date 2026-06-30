Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Insider Craig Foster Purchases 2,142 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider activity: Ondo InsurTech insider Craig Foster bought 2,142 shares on June 26 at GBX 7 each, totaling £149.94. This follows a much larger sale of 947,517 shares on June 23.

Ondo InsurTech insider Craig Foster bought 2,142 shares on June 26 at GBX 7 each, totaling £149.94. This follows a much larger sale of 947,517 shares on June 23. Recent trading pattern: Foster also purchased 4,285 shares on June 1 and 3,850 shares on May 1, both at GBX 4 per share. The mixed buy-and-sell activity shows continued insider trading in the stock.

Foster also purchased 4,285 shares on June 1 and 3,850 shares on May 1, both at GBX 4 per share. The mixed buy-and-sell activity shows continued insider trading in the stock. Stock context: Ondo InsurTech opened at GBX 6.12 and has a market cap of £9.17 million, with shares trading far below their 52-week high of GBX 35. The company focuses on LeakBot, a water-leak prevention product for home insurers.

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO - Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster bought 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 per share, with a total value of £149.94.

Craig Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Craig Foster sold 947,517 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total value of £37,900.68.

On Monday, June 1st, Craig Foster acquired 4,285 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £171.40.

On Friday, May 1st, Craig Foster acquired 3,850 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £154.

Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance

LON:ONDO opened at GBX 6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.91. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 35. The company has a market cap of £9.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo's focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot - claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined. LeakBot is a patented self-install solution that connects to the home wireless network and, if it detects a leak, notifies the customer via the LeakBot mobile app and provides access to a team of expert LeakBot engineers to 'find and fix' the problem.

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