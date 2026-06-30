InsiderTrades.com logo

Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Insider Craig Foster Purchases 2,142 Shares of Stock

June 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider activity: Ondo InsurTech insider Craig Foster bought 2,142 shares on June 26 at GBX 7 each, totaling £149.94. This follows a much larger sale of 947,517 shares on June 23.
  • Recent trading pattern: Foster also purchased 4,285 shares on June 1 and 3,850 shares on May 1, both at GBX 4 per share. The mixed buy-and-sell activity shows continued insider trading in the stock.
  • Stock context: Ondo InsurTech opened at GBX 6.12 and has a market cap of £9.17 million, with shares trading far below their 52-week high of GBX 35. The company focuses on LeakBot, a water-leak prevention product for home insurers.

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO - Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster bought 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 per share, with a total value of £149.94.

Craig Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Craig Foster sold 947,517 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total value of £37,900.68.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Craig Foster acquired 4,285 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £171.40.
  • On Friday, May 1st, Craig Foster acquired 3,850 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £154.

Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance

LON:ONDO opened at GBX 6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.91. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 35. The company has a market cap of £9.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo's focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot - claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined. LeakBot is a patented self-install solution that connects to the home wireless network and, if it detects a leak, notifies the customer via the LeakBot mobile app and provides access to a team of expert LeakBot engineers to 'find and fix' the problem.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Ondo InsurTech?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Ondo InsurTech and related companies.
From Our Partners
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
We’ve found The Next Elon Musk… and what we believe to be the next Tesla. It’s already racked up $26 billi...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
The startup growing 23 times faster than Nvidia
An official SEC document contains a name Elon Musk revealed on page 146 - a startup that one analyst believes ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Why Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Rickards Predicts: Trump to buy tiny $2 stock?
Jim Rickards believes the Trump administration is about to take a direct stake in a $2 stock sitting on the la...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
In a few short months, the US government could gain unprecedented powers over personal bank accounts - includi...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
Gold is hitting record highs, but most investors are leaving income on the table. A $15 fund is quietly paying...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
We’ve found The Next Elon Musk… and what we believe to be the next Tesla. It’s already racked up $26 billi...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
The startup growing 23 times faster than Nvidia
An official SEC document contains a name Elon Musk revealed on page 146 - a startup that one analyst believes ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Why Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles