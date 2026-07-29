Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Insider Sells £994,000 in Stock

Key Points Insider Stephen King sold 140,000 Avingtrans shares at an average price of GBX 710, generating approximately £994,000 in proceeds.

at an average price of GBX 710, generating approximately £994,000 in proceeds. Avingtrans shares opened at GBX 719.85, near their 52-week high of GBX 720.27, with a market capitalization of about £242 million and a P/E ratio of 34.12.

The company operates a “buy and build” strategy across regulated energy, medical and industrial engineering markets, with ten business units in three divisions.

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG - Get Free Report) insider Stephen King sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710, for a total transaction of £994,000.

Avingtrans Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AVG opened at GBX 719.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £242.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.55. Avingtrans plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410 and a 52 week high of GBX 720.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 652.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 602.64.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team. Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide. The Group has ten business units organised into three operating divisions: the Energy Divisions comprising Engineered Pumps & Motors (EPM) and Process Solutions & Rotating Equipment (PSRE) and the Medical Division.

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