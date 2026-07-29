Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Insider Sells £994,000 in Stock July 29, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider Stephen King sold 140,000 Avingtrans shares at an average price of GBX 710, generating approximately £994,000 in proceeds. Avingtrans shares opened at GBX 719.85, near their 52-week high of GBX 720.27, with a market capitalization of about £242 million and a P/E ratio of 34.12. The company operates a “buy and build” strategy across regulated energy, medical and industrial engineering markets, with ten business units in three divisions. Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG - Get Free Report) insider Stephen King sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710, for a total transaction of £994,000. Avingtrans Stock PerformanceShares of LON:AVG opened at GBX 719.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £242.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.55. Avingtrans plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410 and a 52 week high of GBX 720.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 652.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 602.64. Avingtrans Company Profile (Get Free Report)Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team. Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide. The Group has ten business units organised into three operating divisions: the Energy Divisions comprising Engineered Pumps & Motors (EPM) and Process Solutions & Rotating Equipment (PSRE) and the Medical Division.Recommended StoriesFive stocks we like better than AvingtransThese 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?Hasbro’s Earnings Beat Shows Why This Is No Longer Just a Toy StoryRambus: Another AI Phoenix Ready to Rise From the Ashes of CorrectionChips & Clips: Memory Tariffs Rewire Tech Supply ChainsThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Avingtrans? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Avingtrans and related companies. 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