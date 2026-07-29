Paul Fry Purchases 2,335 Shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Paul Fry bought 2,335 Oxford Instruments shares at GBX 3,044 each, investing a total of £71,077.40.

Paul Fry bought 2,335 Oxford Instruments shares at GBX 3,044 each, investing a total of £71,077.40. Stock performance and fundamentals: Shares opened at GBX 2,850, down 3.5%, with a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05. The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 100.70 and revenue of £423.20 million.

Shares opened at GBX 2,850, down 3.5%, with a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05. The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 100.70 and revenue of £423.20 million. Analyst view: Analysts have a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” with four Buy ratings and two Holds, though the average price target of GBX 2,781.67 is below the purchase price.

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) insider Paul Fry purchased 2,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,044 per share, for a total transaction of £71,077.40.

Oxford Instruments Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,850 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,987.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,735.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,682 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported GBX 100.70 EPS for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 11.39%.The firm had revenue of £423.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Instruments plc will post 117.7149452 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,000 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,590 target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,675 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,781.67.

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