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Insider Buying: TEAM (LON:TEAM) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

July 29, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider John Beverley purchased 10,000 TEAM shares at GBX 16 each on July 24, for a total investment of £1,600.
  • TEAM shares opened at GBX 16, near their 50-day moving average of GBX 15.92, but below the 200-day average of GBX 19.90.
  • TEAM plc has a £17.46 million market capitalization, a 1-year trading range of GBX 13.50–41.50, and reported a negative P/E ratio of -2.71.

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM - Get Free Report) insider John Beverley bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 per share, for a total transaction of £1,600.

TEAM Price Performance

Shares of LON TEAM opened at GBX 16 on Wednesday. TEAM plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

About TEAM

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