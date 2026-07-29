Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Insider Frances Ward Purchases 6,102 Shares

Key Points Insider Frances Ward purchased 6,102 Star Energy Group shares at GBX 15 each, spending £915.30, after selling 60,475 shares at GBX 16 in May.

at GBX 15 each, spending £915.30, after selling 60,475 shares at GBX 16 in May. Star Energy shares opened at GBX 23, near their 12-month high of GBX 24.30, with a £44.31 million market capitalization and moving averages of GBX 18.23 (50-day) and GBX 14.93 (200-day).

The company reported a quarterly loss of GBX 5.59 per share, negative return on equity of 19.41%, and negative net margin of 21.04%; analysts expect full-year earnings of approximately GBX 4.93 per share.

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR - Get Free Report) insider Frances Ward bought 6,102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 per share, for a total transaction of £915.30.

Frances Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Frances Ward sold 60,475 shares of Star Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16, for a total transaction of £9,676.

Star Energy Group Stock Performance

LON:STAR opened at GBX 23 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Star Energy Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -0.20.

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX (5.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.The company had revenue of GBX 3,472 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Star Energy Group Plc will post 4.9295775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today's energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

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