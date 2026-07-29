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Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz Purchases 87,500 Shares of Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Stock

July 29, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz purchased 87,500 Hercules Site Services shares at GBX 41 each, worth £35,875, following four earlier purchases totaling 350,000 shares since July 2.
  • Shares rose 7.5%: Hercules Site Services opened at GBX 43.01, with the stock trading between GBX 21 and GBX 59 over the past year and a market capitalization of approximately £34.66 million.
  • Financial performance remains mixed: The company reported quarterly revenue of £121.25 million and EPS of GBX 0.75, but posted a negative net margin of 0.53% and negative return on equity of 5.56%.

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) insider Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz purchased 87,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 per share, with a total value of £35,875.

Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 24th, Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz purchased 70,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 per share, for a total transaction of £28,700.
  • On Friday, July 24th, Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz purchased 30,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 per share, for a total transaction of £11,400.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz acquired 100,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 per share, for a total transaction of £29,000.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz acquired 150,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £42,000.

Hercules Site Services Trading Up 7.5%

HERC opened at GBX 43.01 on Wednesday. Hercules Site Services Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21 and a 1-year high of GBX 59. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.88.


Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of £121.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hercules Site Services

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