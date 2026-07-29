Insider Buying: DP Poland (LON:DPP) Insider Acquires £21,000 in Stock

Key Points Insider Przemyslaw Glebocki bought 300,000 DP Poland shares at GBX 7 each, investing £21,000 on July 27. He also purchased 612,000 shares worth £42,840 on July 21.

at GBX 7 each, investing £21,000 on July 27. He also purchased 612,000 shares worth £42,840 on July 21. DP Poland shares opened at GBX 7.07, with a market capitalization of approximately £66.74 million and a 52-week trading range of GBX 5.80 to GBX 10.70.

The company remains unprofitable, reporting quarterly EPS of negative GBX 0.46, a negative net margin of 6.99%, and analysts forecasting full-year EPS of approximately negative 1.53.

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP - Get Free Report) insider Przemyslaw Glebocki bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 per share, for a total transaction of £21,000.

Przemyslaw Glebocki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Przemyslaw Glebocki bought 612,000 shares of DP Poland stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 per share, with a total value of £42,840.

DP Poland Stock Performance

Shares of LON DPP opened at GBX 7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £66.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.57. DP Poland Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.35.

DP Poland (LON:DPP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX (0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 6,168 million for the quarter. DP Poland had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DP Poland Plc will post -1.5326316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DP Poland

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

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