Keith Mansfield Acquires 43,124 Shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Keith Mansfield acquired 43,124 Motorpoint Group shares at GBX 125 each, investing approximately £53,905.

Keith Mansfield acquired 43,124 Motorpoint Group shares at GBX 125 each, investing approximately £53,905. Analyst outlook: Motorpoint has a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of GBX 170, despite Deutsche Bank lowering its target from GBX 180 to GBX 170.

Motorpoint has a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of GBX 170, despite Deutsche Bank lowering its target from GBX 180 to GBX 170. Financial position: The stock opened at GBX 124, with a market capitalization of about £98.74 million and a 52-week range of GBX 111 to GBX 190. The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 6.60 and revenue of GBX 126.86 billion.

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR - Get Free Report) insider Keith Mansfield acquired 43,124 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 per share, for a total transaction of £53,905.

Motorpoint Group Price Performance

MOTR opened at GBX 124 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.15. The firm has a market cap of £98.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.83. Motorpoint Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 111 and a 52 week high of GBX 190. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.57.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 6.60 EPS for the quarter. Motorpoint Group had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.44%.The firm had revenue of GBX 126.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorpoint Group Plc will post 3.5133843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 180 to GBX 170 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 170.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint is the UK's leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

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