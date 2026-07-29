Deborah Wilkinson Buys 11,078 Shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Deborah Wilkinson bought 11,078 Nexteq shares at GBX 49 each, investing a total of £5,428.22.

Deborah Wilkinson bought 11,078 Nexteq shares at GBX 49 each, investing a total of £5,428.22. Stock performance: Nexteq shares opened at GBX 47, down 2.1%, with a market capitalization of approximately £25.46 million.

Nexteq shares opened at GBX 47, down 2.1%, with a market capitalization of approximately £25.46 million. Trading range: The stock is near its 52-week low of GBX 46 and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of GBX 52.85 and GBX 65.09, respectively.

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ - Get Free Report) insider Deborah Wilkinson purchased 11,078 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 per share, with a total value of £5,428.22.

Nexteq Stock Down 2.1%

NXQ stock opened at GBX 47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.34. Nexteq plc has a 52-week low of GBX 46 and a 52-week high of GBX 90.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.09.

Nexteq Company Profile

Nexteq (AIM: NXQ) is a strategic technology solutions provider to customers in selected industrial markets. Its innovative technology enables the manufacturers of global electronic equipment to outsource the design, development and supply of non-core aspects of their product offering. By outsourcing elements of their technology stack to Nexteq, customers can focus their product development effort on the most critical drivers of their business' success. Our solutions are delivered through a global sales team and leverage the Group's electronic hardware, software, display and mechanical engineering expertise.

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