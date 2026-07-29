Deborah Wilkinson Buys 11,078 Shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Stock July 29, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider purchase: Deborah Wilkinson bought 11,078 Nexteq shares at GBX 49 each, investing a total of £5,428.22. Stock performance: Nexteq shares opened at GBX 47, down 2.1%, with a market capitalization of approximately £25.46 million. Trading range: The stock is near its 52-week low of GBX 46 and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of GBX 52.85 and GBX 65.09, respectively. Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ - Get Free Report) insider Deborah Wilkinson purchased 11,078 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 per share, with a total value of £5,428.22. Nexteq Stock Down 2.1%NXQ stock opened at GBX 47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.34. Nexteq plc has a 52-week low of GBX 46 and a 52-week high of GBX 90.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.09. Nexteq Company Profile (Get Free Report)Nexteq (AIM: NXQ) is a strategic technology solutions provider to customers in selected industrial markets. Its innovative technology enables the manufacturers of global electronic equipment to outsource the design, development and supply of non-core aspects of their product offering. By outsourcing elements of their technology stack to Nexteq, customers can focus their product development effort on the most critical drivers of their business' success. Our solutions are delivered through a global sales team and leverage the Group's electronic hardware, software, display and mechanical engineering expertise.Read MoreFive stocks we like better than NexteqThese 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?Hasbro’s Earnings Beat Shows Why This Is No Longer Just a Toy StoryRambus: Another AI Phoenix Ready to Rise From the Ashes of CorrectionChips & Clips: Memory Tariffs Rewire Tech Supply ChainsThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Nexteq? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Nexteq and related companies. From Our PartnersALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!The Wall Street Journal is already raising the alarm about a potential market crash, and Weiss Ratings researc...Weiss Ratings | SponsoredLouis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...InvestorPlace | SponsoredTrump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New VentureElon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...Altimetry | SponsoredYour $29.97 book is free todayWhy Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...Profits Run | SponsoredReady to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDETired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...Base Camp Trading | SponsoredSPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 YearsGoldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...TradeSmith | SponsoredBofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030Bank of America just revealed your expiration date. In their Bloomberg interview, they didn't just predict the...Decentralized Masters | SponsoredThree oil giants buried the same discovery for 50 yearsIn 1976, Chevron tapped an energy source with no fuel costs, no carbon, and no supply chain - then killed the ...Behind the Markets | Sponsored Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report. From Our PartnersALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!The Wall Street Journal is already raising the alarm about a potential market crash, and Weiss Ratings researc...Weiss Ratings | SponsoredLouis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...InvestorPlace | SponsoredTrump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New VentureElon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...Altimetry | SponsoredYour $29.97 book is free todayWhy Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...Profits Run | SponsoredReady to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDETired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...Base Camp Trading | Sponsored Most Read This MonthEven CEOs Need Cash: Insider Selling Is Not the Only Signal in AI StocksKBR Insiders Are Buying While the Market Misreads Its SpinoffInsiders Sell 2 AI Enablers: Investors Can Buy Into Their FuturesInsider Moves Are Sending Mixed Signals Across the Tech SectorInsider Selling: Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) CEO Sells 990,960 Shares of StockInsider Selling: Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Director Sells $169,883.04 in StockInsider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $369,000.00 in StockInsider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $5,426,292.83 in StockRecent ArticlesCaledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider Purchases £149.76 in StockStar Energy Group (LON:STAR) Insider Frances Ward Purchases 6,102 SharesInsider Buying: TEAM (LON:TEAM) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of StockDeborah Wilkinson Buys 11,078 Shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ) StockInsider Buying: DP Poland (LON:DPP) Insider Acquires £21,000 in StockBrusk Kivilcim Korkmaz Purchases 87,500 Shares of Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) StockKeith Mansfield Acquires 43,124 Shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) StockPaul Fry Purchases 2,335 Shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock