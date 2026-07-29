Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider Purchases £149.76 in Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Mathew Masters bought 39 Caledonia Investments shares at GBX 384 each, for a total of £149.76, on July 27.

Mathew Masters bought 39 Caledonia Investments shares at GBX 384 each, for a total of £149.76, on July 27. Masters has made several recent trades, including purchases of small share amounts and the sale of 44,761 shares for approximately £161,140 on June 4.

Caledonia shares opened at GBX 383.82, near their one-year high of GBX 395; the company has a £1.96 billion market capitalization and a reported quarterly EPS of GBX 7.70.

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) insider Mathew Masters acquired 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 384 per share, with a total value of £149.76.

Mathew Masters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Mathew Masters bought 43 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 355 per share, with a total value of £152.65.

On Thursday, June 4th, Mathew Masters sold 44,761 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360, for a total value of £161,139.60.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Mathew Masters purchased 41 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 364 per share, for a total transaction of £149.24.

Caledonia Investments Price Performance

Shares of LON:CLDN opened at GBX 383.82 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 366.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 357.53. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.81. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 312 and a 1 year high of GBX 395.

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Investments had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 81.74%.The firm had revenue of GBX 6,470 million for the quarter.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders. Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years. We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds. Each has a strategic allocation of capital, investment strategy and target return. We buy to hold, investing in high quality companies with strong market positions and fundamentals, alongside investments in private equity funds with track records of success.

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