Howard Pearce Acquires 5,000 Shares of Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM) Stock July 2, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Howard Pearce, an insider at Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust, bought 5,000 shares on June 30 at GBX 189 each, totaling £9,450. The stock recently traded at GBX 189, near its 52-week high of GBX 199, and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust reported its latest quarterly earnings with GBX 0.20 EPS and is a UK investment trust focused on long-term capital appreciation through emerging markets exposure. Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM - Get Free Report) insider Howard Pearce acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 per share, for a total transaction of £9,450. Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Price PerformanceLON AWEM opened at GBX 189 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.20. The company has a market capitalization of £77.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.87. Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 125.30 and a 1 year high of GBX 199. Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. About Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (Get Free Report)Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc is a new UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in quoted securities that provide exposure to global Emerging Markets. Featured ArticlesFive stocks we like better than Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets TrustAirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to CommercializationCopper Stocks Are Getting a Bigger Spotlight as Gold’s Rally CracksNike Q4 Beat Masks Core Weakness as Analysts Cut Price TargetsUber’s Waymo Detour Tests the Stock’s Robotaxi Bull CaseThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust and related companies. From Our PartnersUrgent exposé on the "Mar-a-Lago Trade"Dr. David Eifrig, former Goldman Sachs VP and Senior Partner at Stansberry Research, has released an urgent ex...Stansberry Research | SponsoredSPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 YearsGoldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...TradeSmith | SponsoredThe $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/MonthGold is hitting record highs, but most investors are leaving income on the table. A $15 fund is quietly paying...Investors Alley | SponsoredYour $29.97 book is free todayWhy Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...Profits Run | SponsoredPH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …In a few short months, the US government could gain unprecedented powers over personal bank accounts - includi...Weiss Ratings | SponsoredWhat Happens to Your Assets If You Die Without a Will?Without a will, your state's intestacy laws decide how your assets are divided — a rigid formula that ignores ...SmartAsset | SponsoredElon Is Quietly Doubling Down on This Bizarre AssetYahoo Finance reports this technology 'May Unlock $400 Trillion' - and Bloomberg calls it 'unavoidable.' Elon ...Brownstone Research | SponsoredI paid $5,000 to hear Elon say thisOne investor paid $5,000 to be in a private room with Elon Musk in Los Angeles - and what he heard confirmed a...InvestorPlace | Sponsored Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report. From Our PartnersUrgent exposé on the "Mar-a-Lago Trade"Dr. David Eifrig, former Goldman Sachs VP and Senior Partner at Stansberry Research, has released an urgent ex...Stansberry Research | SponsoredSPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 YearsGoldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...TradeSmith | SponsoredThe $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/MonthGold is hitting record highs, but most investors are leaving income on the table. A $15 fund is quietly paying...Investors Alley | SponsoredYour $29.97 book is free todayWhy Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...Profits Run | SponsoredPH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …In a few short months, the US government could gain unprecedented powers over personal bank accounts - includi...Weiss Ratings | Sponsored Most Read This MonthAggressive Insider Buying Signals Opportunity in 3 Risky StocksInsiders Sell Top Tech Plays: Should Investors Buy, Sell, or Hold?These AI Stocks Have Insider Selling, But Buyers Still Have a Reason to StayAmprius Insiders Are Selling: Should Investors Be Worried?Even CEOs Need Cash: Insider Selling Is Not the Only Signal in AI StocksRocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Insider Sells $513,345.00 in StockInsider Selling: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells 65,000 Shares of StockSpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) CEO Elon Musk Sells 11,390 SharesRecent ArticlesToby Courtauld Acquires 45 Shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) StockInsider Buying: Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires 1,503 Shares of StockUtilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Insider Buys 2,306 Shares of StockHoward Pearce Acquires 5,000 Shares of Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM) StockInsider Buying: Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Insider Buys £9,990 in StockJanet Ryan Buys 3,706 Shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) StockUIL (LON:UTL) Insider David Shillson Purchases 4,957 SharesLegal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £10,570.21 in Stock