Howard Pearce Acquires 5,000 Shares of Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM) Stock

Key Points Howard Pearce , an insider at Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust, bought 5,000 shares on June 30 at GBX 189 each, totaling £9,450 .

, an insider at Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust, bought on June 30 at each, totaling . The stock recently traded at GBX 189 , near its 52-week high of GBX 199 , and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

, near its , and above both its and moving averages. Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust reported its latest quarterly earnings with GBX 0.20 EPS and is a UK investment trust focused on long-term capital appreciation through emerging markets exposure.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM - Get Free Report) insider Howard Pearce acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Price Performance

LON AWEM opened at GBX 189 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.20. The company has a market capitalization of £77.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.87. Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 125.30 and a 1 year high of GBX 199.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter.

About Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc is a new UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in quoted securities that provide exposure to global Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].