Janet Ryan Buys 3,706 Shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Janet Ryan purchased 3,706 shares of Luceco on July 1 at an average price of GBX 270 per share, totaling £10,006.20.

Janet Ryan purchased 3,706 shares of Luceco on July 1 at an average price of GBX 270 per share, totaling £10,006.20. Shares edged higher: Luceco stock was up 0.7% and opened at GBX 274, near its 12-month high of GBX 291.

Luceco stock was up 0.7% and opened at GBX 274, near its 12-month high of GBX 291. Analysts remain bullish: Luceco has a consensus Buy rating, with several firms raising price targets and Jefferies setting the highest target at GBX 320.

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE - Get Free Report) insider Janet Ryan bought 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 270 per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.20.

Luceco Trading Up 0.7%

LON:LUCE opened at GBX 274 on Thursday. Luceco plc has a 12-month low of GBX 111.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 291. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.86. The firm has a market cap of £403.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Luceco from GBX 225 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Luceco from GBX 200 to GBX 270 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 320 price target on shares of Luceco in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 260.

Get Our Latest Report on Luceco

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands. The company also provides LED lighting products, such as residential and commercial, interior and exterior, mains and solar, and work and site lighting products under the Luceco, Kingfisher Lighting, and DW Windsor brand names; and portable power products comprising electric vehicle chargers, extension leads, cable reels, and adapters and accessories under the Masterplug, Ross, and Sync EV brands.

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