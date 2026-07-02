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Insider Buying: Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires 1,503 Shares of Stock

July 2, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Mitie Group insider Mary Reilly bought 1,503 shares on July 1 at an average price of GBX 149, totaling about £2,239.
  • Stock performance: The shares were up 1.4% and opened at GBX 151.50, though they remain below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment: Broker coverage remains generally positive, with four Buy ratings and one Hold; the stock’s average target price is GBX 192.20.

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO - Get Free Report) insider Mary Reilly bought 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 149 per share, for a total transaction of £2,239.47.

Mitie Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LON:MTO opened at GBX 151.50 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 167.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.73. Mitie Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 134.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 188.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.60.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 13.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 561.86 billion during the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 1.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In


Several brokerages have commented on MTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 195 price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 215 to GBX 230 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 205 to GBX 200 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 192.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTO

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

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