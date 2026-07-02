Insider Buying: Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Insider Buys £9,990 in Stock July 2, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider buying: Hercules Site Services insider Paul David Wheatcroft bought 37,000 shares on July 1 at GBX 27 each, totaling £9,990. Stock reaction: Shares of Hercules Site Services were up 6.3% and opened at GBX 27.90 on Thursday. Recent performance and financials: The stock remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company reported GBX 0.75 EPS last quarter on £121.25 million in revenue. Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) insider Paul David Wheatcroft acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 per share, with a total value of £9,990. Hercules Site Services Stock Up 6.3%Shares of LON:HERC opened at GBX 27.90 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 30.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.50. Hercules Site Services Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21 and a 12-month high of GBX 59. The stock has a market cap of £22.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.75 EPS for the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.The business had revenue of £121.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. Hercules Site Services Company Profile (Get Free Report)Featured ArticlesFive stocks we like better than Hercules Site ServicesAirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to CommercializationCopper Stocks Are Getting a Bigger Spotlight as Gold’s Rally CracksNike Q4 Beat Masks Core Weakness as Analysts Cut Price TargetsUber’s Waymo Detour Tests the Stock’s Robotaxi Bull CaseThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Hercules Site Services? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Hercules Site Services and related companies. 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