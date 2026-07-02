Insider Buying: Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Insider Buys £9,990 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Hercules Site Services insider Paul David Wheatcroft bought 37,000 shares on July 1 at GBX 27 each, totaling £9,990 .

Hercules Site Services insider Paul David Wheatcroft bought 37,000 shares on July 1 at GBX 27 each, totaling . Stock reaction: Shares of Hercules Site Services were up 6.3% and opened at GBX 27.90 on Thursday.

Shares of Hercules Site Services were and opened at GBX 27.90 on Thursday. Recent performance and financials: The stock remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company reported GBX 0.75 EPS last quarter on £121.25 million in revenue.

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) insider Paul David Wheatcroft acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 per share, with a total value of £9,990.

Hercules Site Services Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of LON:HERC opened at GBX 27.90 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 30.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.50. Hercules Site Services Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21 and a 12-month high of GBX 59. The stock has a market cap of £22.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00.

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.75 EPS for the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.The business had revenue of £121.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

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