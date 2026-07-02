UIL (LON:UTL) Insider David Shillson Purchases 4,957 Shares

Key Points UIL insider David Shillson bought 4,957 shares of the company on July 1 at an average price of GBX 206, for a total transaction value of £10,211.42.

bought 4,957 shares of the company on July 1 at an average price of GBX 206, for a total transaction value of £10,211.42. UIL shares rose 0.8% and opened at GBX 205.64, near their 12-month high of GBX 210.

and opened at GBX 205.64, near their 12-month high of GBX 210. The stock currently has a market cap of £185.98 million and trades at a relatively low P/E ratio of 4.27, with a beta of 0.26.

UIL Limited (LON:UTL - Get Free Report) insider David Shillson acquired 4,957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 206 per share, with a total value of £10,211.42.

UIL Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of UIL stock opened at GBX 205.64 on Thursday. UIL Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 118.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 210. The company has a market cap of £185.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 184.27.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value. UIL's investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised. UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].