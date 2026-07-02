Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Insider Buys 2,306 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Utilico Emerging Markets Trust insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,306 shares on June 30 at an average price of GBX 287, for a total of £6,618.22.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,306 shares on June 30 at an average price of GBX 287, for a total of £6,618.22. Stock trading near recent averages: The shares opened at GBX 285, roughly in line with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and are trading below their 12-month high of GBX 302.

The shares opened at GBX 285, roughly in line with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and are trading below their 12-month high of GBX 302. Recent fundamentals and analyst view: The trust reported GBX 13.57 EPS in its latest quarterly results, while Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on the shares.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM - Get Free Report) insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,306 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 287 per share, with a total value of £6,618.22.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:UEM opened at GBX 285 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 282.48. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 239.88 and a 12 month high of GBX 302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £495.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 13.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust had a net margin of 90.43% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of GBX 3,068 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEM

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc ("UEM") is a UK closed-end investment trust which is uniquely focused on global infrastructure and utilities megatrends in emerging markets. UEM's objective is to provide long-term total return by investing predominantly in infrastructure, utility and related sectors mainly in emerging markets. UEM's focus is on the undeveloped and developing markets of Asia, Latin America, Emerging Europe and Africa, while maintaining the flexibility to invest in markets world-wide.

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