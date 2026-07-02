Toby Courtauld Acquires 45 Shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Stock

Key Points Insider Toby Courtauld bought 45 shares of Great Portland Estates on June 30 at GBX 334 per share, totaling £150.30. This follows a recent pattern of small insider purchases after a much larger sale earlier in the month.

bought 45 shares of Great Portland Estates on June 30 at GBX 334 per share, totaling £150.30. This follows a recent pattern of small insider purchases after a much larger sale earlier in the month. Courtauld had sold 29,288 shares on June 2 for about £91,964, while also making smaller buys on May 29 and April 30. The mixed trading activity is notable against the backdrop of ongoing insider transactions.

on June 2 for about £91,964, while also making smaller buys on May 29 and April 30. The mixed trading activity is notable against the backdrop of ongoing insider transactions. Great Portland Estates last reported quarterly earnings of GBX 3.90 EPS on revenue of GBX 5,460 million, and analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average with a consensus price target of GBX 388.22.

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE - Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld acquired 45 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 per share, with a total value of £150.30.

Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Toby Courtauld sold 29,288 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 314, for a total transaction of £91,964.32.

On Friday, May 29th, Toby Courtauld bought 48 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 312 per share, with a total value of £149.76.

On Thursday, April 30th, Toby Courtauld bought 49 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 304 per share, with a total value of £148.96.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 331.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 319.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.28. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 270 and a 12 month high of GBX 377.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 3.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 5,460 million for the quarter. Great Portland Estates had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 131.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Portland Estates Plc will post 6.1719457 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 315 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 450 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 370 to GBX 340 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 334 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 388.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

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