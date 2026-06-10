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BAE Systems (LON:BA) Insider Brad Greve Acquires 2,760 Shares

June 10, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • BAE Systems insider Brad Greve bought 2,760 shares on June 5 at GBX 1,909 each, for a total of about £52,688.
  • The stock was up 1.0% and opened at GBX 1,950, with BAE Systems carrying a market cap of about £60.37 billion.
  • Analysts remain cautiously positive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with a consensus price target of GBX 2,228.

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA - Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve acquired 2,760 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,909 per share, for a total transaction of £52,688.40.

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 16th, Brad Greve acquired 6 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,316 per share, for a total transaction of £138.96.

BAE Systems Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,950 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 2,065.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,986.13. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,415.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,228.


Read Our Latest Research Report on BAE Systems

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also

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