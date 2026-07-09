Insider Buying: A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Insider Buys 23 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: A.G. BARR insider Stuart Lorimer bought 23 shares on July 7 at GBX 643 each, totaling £147.89. He has also made several small purchases in recent months, though he previously sold a much larger block in April.

A.G. BARR insider Stuart Lorimer bought 23 shares on July 7 at GBX 643 each, totaling £147.89. He has also made several small purchases in recent months, though he previously sold a much larger block in April. Stock performance: BAG stock was down 0.8% and opened at GBX 640, trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Over the past year, it has ranged from GBX 590 to GBX 728.

BAG stock was down 0.8% and opened at GBX 640, trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Over the past year, it has ranged from GBX 590 to GBX 728. Analyst view: Berenberg reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 800 price target, and MarketBeat data shows an overall average analyst rating of Buy with a GBX 777.50 target price.

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG - Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 23 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 643 per share, for a total transaction of £147.89.

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Stuart Lorimer bought 24 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 615 per share, for a total transaction of £147.60.

On Friday, May 8th, Stuart Lorimer bought 25 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 615 per share, with a total value of £153.75.

On Monday, April 13th, Stuart Lorimer sold 105,960 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645, for a total value of £683,442.

On Thursday, April 9th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 23 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 per share, for a total transaction of £150.88.

A.G. BARR Stock Down 0.8%

BAG stock opened at GBX 640 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 590 and a twelve month high of GBX 728. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 624.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 641.63. The stock has a market cap of £710.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 800 price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, A.G. BARR has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 777.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on A.G. BARR

About A.G. BARR

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value. Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love. Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G. Barr strives to grow its business both organically and through targeted acquisition.

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