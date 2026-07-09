Insider Buying: Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Insider Buys 69 Shares

Key Points Insider purchase: Ithaca Energy insider Yaniv Friedman bought 69 shares on July 6 at GBX 217 each, a small transaction totaling £149.73.

Ithaca Energy insider Yaniv Friedman bought 69 shares on July 6 at GBX 217 each, a small transaction totaling £149.73. Stock performance: Ithaca Energy shares were up 2.3% and opened at GBX 228.60, trading between a 52-week low of GBX 149.80 and high of GBX 290.80.

Ithaca Energy shares were up 2.3% and opened at GBX 228.60, trading between a 52-week low of GBX 149.80 and high of GBX 290.80. Analyst sentiment: Recent research coverage remains positive, with three analysts rating the stock a Buy and an average price target of GBX 226.67.

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH - Get Free Report) insider Yaniv Friedman purchased 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 217 per share, for a total transaction of £149.73.

Ithaca Energy Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of LON:ITH opened at GBX 228.60 on Thursday. Ithaca Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 149.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 290.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 222.20. The firm has a market cap of £3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 210 price target on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 270 price target on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ithaca Energy presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 226.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITH

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions. Today, Ithaca Energy is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (the “UKCS”), with stakes in six of the ten largest fields in the UKCS and two of UKCS's largest pre-development fields.

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