National Grid (LON:NG) Insider Buys 13 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: National Grid insider Andrew Agg bought 13 shares on July 7 at GBX 1,231 each, adding to several recent purchases including a much larger 16,602-share buy in mid-June.

National Grid insider Andrew Agg bought 13 shares on July 7 at GBX 1,231 each, adding to several recent purchases including a much larger 16,602-share buy in mid-June. Stock performance: National Grid shares were up 1.3% and opened at GBX 1,247.50, with the company carrying a large market cap of about £61.25 billion.

National Grid shares were up 1.3% and opened at GBX 1,247.50, with the company carrying a large market cap of about £61.25 billion. Analyst view: Recent analyst actions were mixed, but the overall consensus remains Hold, with an average target price of GBX 1,315.43.

National Grid plc (LON:NG - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg bought 13 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,231 per share, for a total transaction of £160.03.

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Andrew Agg purchased 16,602 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,203 per share, with a total value of £199,722.06.

On Monday, June 8th, Andrew Agg acquired 12 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,209 per share, with a total value of £145.08.

On Thursday, May 7th, Andrew Agg acquired 12 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,284 per share, for a total transaction of £154.08.

National Grid Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NG opened at GBX 1,247.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.97. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 1,242.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,257.50. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 645 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

National Grid (LON:NG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Grid had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of GBX 1,768.70 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that National Grid plc will post 66.9851952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,440 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,410 target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,370 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,149 to GBX 1,253 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,375 price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,315.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NG

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales. The UK Electricity Distribution segment offers electricity distribution services in Midlands, and South West of England and South Wales.

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