Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Helen McCabe Acquires 13 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Rolls-Royce insider Helen McCabe bought 13 shares on July 7 at GBX 1,494 each, costing about £194.22. She also bought 12 shares in June and 15 shares in May, while selling larger blocks in late April and late May.

Rolls-Royce insider Helen McCabe bought 13 shares on July 7 at GBX 1,494 each, costing about £194.22. She also bought 12 shares in June and 15 shares in May, while selling larger blocks in late April and late May. Stock performance: Rolls-Royce shares were down 3.7% and opened at GBX 1,447.80. The company has a market cap of £124.17 billion and is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Rolls-Royce shares were down 3.7% and opened at GBX 1,447.80. The company has a market cap of £124.17 billion and is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Recent research updates included higher price targets from Berenberg and JPMorgan, while Jefferies reaffirmed its Buy rating. Overall, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target price of GBX 1,447.20.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe acquired 13 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,494 per share, for a total transaction of £194.22.

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Helen McCabe purchased 12 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,254 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

On Thursday, May 28th, Helen McCabe sold 1,359 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,303, for a total transaction of £17,707.77.

On Thursday, May 7th, Helen McCabe bought 15 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,911 per share, for a total transaction of £286.65.

On Monday, April 27th, Helen McCabe sold 1,490 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137, for a total transaction of £16,941.30.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 1,447.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £124.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 1,295.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,256.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 196.45 and a 1-year high of GBX 537.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,430 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,625 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,530 price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,447.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

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