Nimesh Patel Acquires 2 Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Nimesh Patel bought 2 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering on July 6 at an average price of GBX 6,650, totaling £133. He also purchased 3 shares in June and 2 shares in May.

Nimesh Patel bought 2 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering on July 6 at an average price of GBX 6,650, totaling £133. He also purchased 3 shares in June and 2 shares in May. Stock snapshot: The shares opened at GBX 6,364.16, with a market value of about £4.70 billion. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and sits between a 12-month low of GBX 5,950 and high of GBX 8,050.

The shares opened at GBX 6,364.16, with a market value of about £4.70 billion. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and sits between a 12-month low of GBX 5,950 and high of GBX 8,050. Analyst view: Wall Street-style sentiment is mixed, with three Buy ratings, five Hold ratings, and one Sell rating. MarketBeat’s consensus rating is Hold, with a consensus price target of GBX 8,012.50.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX - Get Free Report) insider Nimesh Patel acquired 2 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,650 per share, for a total transaction of £133.

Nimesh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Nimesh Patel bought 3 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,925 per share, for a total transaction of £207.75.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Nimesh Patel purchased 2 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,262 per share, with a total value of £145.24.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

LON SPX opened at GBX 6,364.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.78. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,950 and a 12 month high of GBX 8,050. The stock has a market cap of £4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 6,954.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,109.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,450 to GBX 7,250 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,800 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a £105 price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 7,350 price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 8,012.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPX

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax Group is positioned to play a critical role in enabling the industrial transition to net zero, aligned to our Purpose to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders as we engineer a more efficient, safer and sustainable world. We put solving customers' problems at the heart of our total solutions approach. Our global thermal energy and fluid technology solutions improve operating efficiency and safety in our customers' critical industrial processes. Our new-to-world decarbonisation* solutions will use our proprietary technologies to electrify boilers for the raising of steam, as well as the electrification of other critical industrial process heating applications.

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