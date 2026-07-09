Insider Buying: Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires £149.76 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying continued at Rathbones Group : Insider Iain Cummings bought 9 shares on July 6 for about £149.76 , following larger purchases of 800 shares on June 19 and 1,282 shares on June 18.

: Insider Iain Cummings bought 9 shares on July 6 for about , following larger purchases of 800 shares on June 19 and 1,282 shares on June 18. Rathbones shares are trading near their 52-week low : The stock opened at GBX 1,608, close to its 1-year low of GBX 1,580 and well below its 1-year high of GBX 2,500.

: The stock opened at GBX 1,608, close to its 1-year low of GBX 1,580 and well below its 1-year high of GBX 2,500. Analysts are cautious overall: Wall Street’s consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of GBX 1,982.50, even as the company has announced a share buyback plan.

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT - Get Free Report) insider Iain Cummings bought 9 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,664 per share, for a total transaction of £149.76.

Iain Cummings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Iain Cummings bought 800 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,622 per share, for a total transaction of £12,976.

On Thursday, June 18th, Iain Cummings purchased 1,282 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,621 per share, with a total value of £20,781.22.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,608 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,842.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,999.50. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 190.82. Rathbones Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,580 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500.

Rathbones Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAT. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,400 to GBX 1,950 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,780 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 1,982.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rathbones Group

About Rathbones Group

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK's leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones' purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well. Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients' wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

Further Reading

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